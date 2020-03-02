Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. National Pension Service boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,704. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

