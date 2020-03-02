Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial accounts for 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Synovus Financial worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 58.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 378,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 138,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,629. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

