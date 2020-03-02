Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up approximately 0.8% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth $75,136,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,365. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.13. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

