Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,248,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.72. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

