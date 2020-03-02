Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

