Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 850.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

DIS stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.98. 21,749,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

