Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. 5,888,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,891. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

