Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,177 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,717,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,414,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.