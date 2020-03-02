Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,024 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Mdu Resources Group worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE:MDU traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. 3,013,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

