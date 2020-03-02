Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 777.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,778 shares of company stock worth $27,138,965. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

