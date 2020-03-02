Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,270. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

Synopsys stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.63. 1,692,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.65 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

