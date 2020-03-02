Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $3.66 Million in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,271 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of TCF Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TCF traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $37.88. 1,551,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

