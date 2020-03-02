Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,143. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

