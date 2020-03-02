Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 110,500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1,054.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

KO stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,695,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,584. The firm has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

