Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 20,398 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,278.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,476.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 335,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $62,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $12.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.94. 7,147,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,644,997. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.