Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 23,359 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 133,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

WRI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 1,154,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.83 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

