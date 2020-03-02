Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 23,787 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,967 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. 10,792,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,911. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

