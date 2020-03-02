Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 35,010 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 347.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,495,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,659,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of KRC traded up $3.42 on Monday, reaching $76.11. 1,342,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

