Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 62,714 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,714 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter worth about $243,584,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,593,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $39,319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $37,141,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOX traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.79. 2,862,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.