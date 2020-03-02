Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 63,870 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 0.9% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after acquiring an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,953,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,410 shares of company stock worth $9,070,738. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

BSX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.27. 14,315,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,797,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

