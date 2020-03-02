Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 18,299 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $85,260,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,590,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 38.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 696,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 193,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded up $7.44 on Monday, reaching $163.92. 2,530,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,818. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.