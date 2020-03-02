Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 19,633 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $8.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.47. 5,283,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.12.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.