Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 33,938 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. American Express makes up 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 843.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,851,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,438. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.31.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.