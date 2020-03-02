Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 45,970 Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,820. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 4,150,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,853. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

