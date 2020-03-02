Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 192.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 997,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 543,235 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,747,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,993,000 after purchasing an additional 451,538 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,107,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,409,000 after purchasing an additional 440,806 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,637,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. 10,260,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

