Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after buying an additional 594,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after buying an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,264,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 249,306 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,995 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.66. 6,889,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,244. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

