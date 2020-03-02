Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,065,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

