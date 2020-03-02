Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 186.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,342,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

VNO traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. 2,037,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,892. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

