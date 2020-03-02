Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $6,391,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $15.16 on Monday, reaching $360.28. 5,390,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,093. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

