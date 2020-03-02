Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $3.69 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,615,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,133,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,253,000 after acquiring an additional 243,424 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,158,000 after acquiring an additional 168,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,158,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.67. 1,275,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,289. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.