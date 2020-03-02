Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after buying an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,260,000 after acquiring an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,829,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,845,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 14,255,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.