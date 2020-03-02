Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Citigroup by 17.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,001,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,725,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.