Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $59,366.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, IDEX and Huobi. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

