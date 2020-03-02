Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Liqui. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $230,126.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00024163 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.27 or 0.02925587 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000603 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,515,040 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

