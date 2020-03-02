Quark (QRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $978.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Quark has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and $978.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, FreiExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,213,233 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

