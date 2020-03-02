Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $596,982.00 and $3,213.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00054198 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,393,059 coins and its circulating supply is 168,393,059 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

