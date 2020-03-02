QuickX Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $50,276.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,743,094 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

