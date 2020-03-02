QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QNST. ValuEngine downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

QNST stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.62 million, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $586,091.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,246 shares of company stock worth $3,257,858. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Southside Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

