Qwertycoin (QWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $751,203.00 and approximately $204.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

