R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.28 on Monday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.