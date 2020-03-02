Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,782 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Xencor worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after buying an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. 23,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,924. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. Xencor Inc has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.32.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.