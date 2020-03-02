Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 257,321 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Gulfport Energy worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 82,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

GPOR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 353,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,745,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. Analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPOR shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

