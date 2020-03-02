Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 92,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $294,031.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $8.11 on Monday, hitting $135.12. 177,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,462. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day moving average of $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

