Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLXN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.77. 60,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,522. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96.

FLXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

