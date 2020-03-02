Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded up $6.95 on Monday, reaching $190.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,051. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.21. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.27.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,744 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.