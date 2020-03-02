Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,277 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 307,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after buying an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Jagged Peak Energy Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.