Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,750 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 84,137 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SRC Energy worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 102.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 1,060.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 187,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter.

SRCI remained flat at $$4.00 during trading on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

