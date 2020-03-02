Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 99,435 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,435 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 34,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,773. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.18. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

