Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSNC traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. 142,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

