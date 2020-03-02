Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.